Donald Trump attends UFC fight during US-Iran peace talks

Donald Trump attends UFC fight during US-Iran peace talks

April 12, 2026   01:42 pm

US President Donald Trump attended a UFC event in the state of Florida on Saturday as talks between Washington and Tehran in Pakistan ended without an agreement.

Trump arrived at UFC 327 in Miami, where he was greeted by Dana White, the president of UFC, before entering the arena to watch the fight.

He was accompanied by several members of his Trump family, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor were among those in attendance.

Trump, who was expected to watch several fights, remained in the arena as of 11.28 pm ET (0328GMT).

His appearance came as a third round of Iran-US talks in Islamabad concluded without a breakthrough, with key differences between the two sides remaining unresolved.

Speaking in Islamabad, US Vice President JD Vance said Washington and Tehran failed to reach a deal despite extended negotiations.

“We have not reached an agreement … that’s bad news for Iran, much more than for the United States,” he said, adding that Iran had chosen “not to accept our terms.”

Vance also said that he spoke with Trump “consistently” during the talks in Pakistan.

“I don’t know how many times we talked to him, a half-dozen times, a dozen times over the past 21 hours,” Vance said.

He added: “We were constantly in communication with the team because we were negotiating in good faith.”

-- Agencies

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