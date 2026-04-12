Six killed in road accidents in the past 24 hours

A total of six individuals have been killed in separate road accidents reported from several parts of the island within the past 24 hours, police stated.

An accident was reported when a lorry travelling towards Kottawa collided with another lorry plying in the same direction near the 54.9 km post along the Southern Expressway.

The driver and two passengers travelling in one of the lorries were seriously injured, and two of them later succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment at the Nagoda Teaching Hospital.

The deceased, aged 62 and 64 have been identified as residents of Tissamaharama, police said.

In a separate incident, a motorcycle ridden recklessly collided head-on with a bus in Maradankadawala, Welikanda.

Police said that the motorcyclist and the pillion rider were injured in the accident and both succumbed to their injuries after being admitted to the Welikanda Hospital.

The deceased, aged 31 and 55 are residents of Welikanda and Rattota.

Meanwhile, another head-on collision involving a motorcycle and a three-wheeler was reported in Namalwatta, police said.

The injured motorcyclist and a female pillion rider were admitted to the Trincomalee District General Hospital, where the motorcyclist, a 52-year-old resident of Morawewa, later succumbed.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old motorcyclist from Meegoda died following a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a lorry in Kotugoda, police added.