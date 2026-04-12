Ugandan woman arrested at BIA with cocaine concealed in her body

Ugandan woman arrested at BIA with cocaine concealed in her body

April 12, 2026   02:42 pm

A foreign national who had concealed a stock of cocaine in her body has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) by officers of the Customs Narcotics Control Unit today (12).

The value of the drugs found in her possession is reported to be approximately Rs. 12.3 million.

The suspect is a 47-year-old Ugandan businesswoman, Customs said.

She had departed from Kampala, Uganda, traveled to Doha, Qatar, and then arrived in Sri Lanka this morning (12) at around 9:30 a.m.

Based on intelligence information, Customs officers identified and arrested the woman.

Following her arrest, she was subjected to a thorough inspection, during which 274 grams of cocaine—packed into 21 capsules and concealed inside her body—were discovered.

In addition, officers suspect that she may have swallowed more cocaine, packaged in pellet form.

The Ugandan national has been handed over to the Airport Police Narcotics Bureau for medical treatment and further legal action.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Special transport plan in place as public begins leaving for outstation areas to celebrate New Year (English)

Special transport plan in place as public begins leaving for outstation areas to celebrate New Year (English)

QR system suspended until Apr. 18; No disruption to domestic fuel supply, CPC confirms (English)

QR system suspended until Apr. 18; No disruption to domestic fuel supply, CPC confirms (English)

Advisory issued for severe lightning; Public urged to take necessary precautionary measures (English)

Advisory issued for severe lightning; Public urged to take necessary precautionary measures (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

No-confidence motion will be defeated,but govt will be exposed  says MP Dilith (English)

No-confidence motion will be defeated,but govt will be exposed  says MP Dilith (English)

Coal imports did not have proper laboratory accreditation  Lanka Coal Company GM admits (English)

Coal imports did not have proper laboratory accreditation  Lanka Coal Company GM admits (English)