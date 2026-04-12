Ugandan woman arrested at BIA with cocaine concealed in her body

A foreign national who had concealed a stock of cocaine in her body has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) by officers of the Customs Narcotics Control Unit today (12).

The value of the drugs found in her possession is reported to be approximately Rs. 12.3 million.

The suspect is a 47-year-old Ugandan businesswoman, Customs said.

She had departed from Kampala, Uganda, traveled to Doha, Qatar, and then arrived in Sri Lanka this morning (12) at around 9:30 a.m.

Based on intelligence information, Customs officers identified and arrested the woman.

Following her arrest, she was subjected to a thorough inspection, during which 274 grams of cocaine—packed into 21 capsules and concealed inside her body—were discovered.

In addition, officers suspect that she may have swallowed more cocaine, packaged in pellet form.

The Ugandan national has been handed over to the Airport Police Narcotics Bureau for medical treatment and further legal action.