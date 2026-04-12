Police urge caution on social media use during New Year holidays

Police urge caution on social media use during New Year holidays

April 12, 2026   04:26 pm

The general public has been urged to exercise caution in their use of social media during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year festive season.

In a statement, Police advised against immediately sharing photos and videos of travel activities online during the holiday period.

Police warned that publicly indicating one’s absence from home could create opportunities for theft.

Police further requested that individuals share their holiday experiences on social media only after returning home, in order to minimize potential security risks.

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