Passengers urged to report overcharging bus operators to 1955 hotline

The National Transport Commission has urged passengers to lodge complaints via the ‘1955’ hotline against bus operators who charge fares exceeding the approved rates.

Speaking at a media briefing, NTC Director of Operations and Service Supervision Shereen Athukorala stated that special attention is being paid during the festive season to such violations.

She noted that some buses operating without valid permits may attempt to transport passengers during this period, often exploiting commuters.

Authorities also revealed that seven buses attempting to commence operations from Colombo without proper permits were apprehended yesterday (11).

These buses were immediately produced before court, and necessary legal action was taken, she added.