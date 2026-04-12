Passengers urged to report overcharging bus operators to 1955 hotline

Passengers urged to report overcharging bus operators to 1955 hotline

April 12, 2026   05:18 pm

The National Transport Commission has urged passengers to lodge complaints via the ‘1955’ hotline against bus operators who charge fares exceeding the approved rates.

Speaking at a media briefing, NTC Director of Operations and Service Supervision Shereen Athukorala stated that special attention is being paid during the festive season to such violations.

She noted that some buses operating without valid permits may attempt to transport passengers during this period, often exploiting commuters.

Authorities also revealed that seven buses attempting to commence operations from Colombo without proper permits were apprehended yesterday (11).

These buses were immediately produced before court, and necessary legal action was taken, she added. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Special transport plan in place as public begins leaving for outstation areas to celebrate New Year (English)

Special transport plan in place as public begins leaving for outstation areas to celebrate New Year (English)

QR system suspended until Apr. 18; No disruption to domestic fuel supply, CPC confirms (English)

QR system suspended until Apr. 18; No disruption to domestic fuel supply, CPC confirms (English)

Advisory issued for severe lightning; Public urged to take necessary precautionary measures (English)

Advisory issued for severe lightning; Public urged to take necessary precautionary measures (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

No-confidence motion will be defeated,but govt will be exposed  says MP Dilith (English)

No-confidence motion will be defeated,but govt will be exposed  says MP Dilith (English)

Coal imports did not have proper laboratory accreditation  Lanka Coal Company GM admits (English)

Coal imports did not have proper laboratory accreditation  Lanka Coal Company GM admits (English)