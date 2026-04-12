At least 3,375 Iranians killed during war, state media says

At least 3,375 people have been killed in Iran since the US and Israel began strikes on the country, according to state media Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

Those killed were identified by Iran’s Forensic Medicine Organization, IRIB said, citing Abbas Masjedi, the head of the organization.

At least 2,875 of those killed were men and 496 were women, he said, according to IRIB.

Last month, Iran’s foreign minister said “hundreds of Iranian civilians,” including more than 200 children, had been killed since the conflict began.

Source: CNN

-- Agencies