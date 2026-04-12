Sajith urges Govt to reduce prices of essential goods to ease public burden

Sajith urges Govt to reduce prices of essential goods to ease public burden

April 12, 2026   05:47 pm

The Leader of the Opposition, Sajith Premadasa has called on the government to reduce the prices of fuel, gas, medicines, food and fertilizer in order to provide relief to the public.

He made these remarks while speaking to the media after visiting the Yodakandiya Bodhi Maha Viharaya, Naga Maha Viharaya, and Sithulpawwa Magul Maha Viharaya in Hambantota today (12), where he also assessed issues faced by resident monks.

Premadasa said that the rising cost of living has left many people in the country in a highly vulnerable situation.

The Opposition Leader noted that although the public expected solutions from the President and the government, electricity tariffs and the prices of fuel, gas and food items have instead continued to rise sharply.

He also pointed out that issues such as fertilizer shortages pose a serious threat to national food security.

The Opposition Leader further questioned what solutions the government is offering to address rising prices, stressing that reductions in fuel, gas, electricity bills, essential goods, fertilizer and medicines are urgently needed.

He added that the incumbent government, which came to power with the support of millions, has so far failed to provide solutions to the rising cost of living.

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