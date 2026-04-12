Israels Ben-Gvir visits flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound

Israels Ben-Gvir visits flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound

April 12, 2026   06:07 pm

Israel’s far-right police minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on Sunday, saying he was seeking greater access for Jewish worshippers and drawing condemnation from Jordan and the Palestinians.

The compound in Jerusalem’s walled Old City is one of the most sensitive sites in the Middle East. Known to Jews as Temple Mount, it is the most sacred site in Judaism and is Islam’s third-holiest site.

Under a delicate, decades-old arrangement with Muslim authorities, it is administered by ⁠a Jordanian religious foundation and Jews can visit but may not pray there.

Suggestions that Israel would alter the rules have sparked outrage among Muslims and ignited violence in the past.

“Today, I feel like the owner here,” National Security Minister Ben-Gvir said in a video filmed at the site and distributed by his office. “There is still more to do, more to improve. I keep pushing the Prime Minister (Benjamin Netanyahu) to do more and more — we must keep rising higher and higher.”

A statement from the Jordanian foreign ministry ⁠said it considered Ben-Gvir’s visit to be a violation of the status quo agreement at the site and “a desecration of its sanctity, a condemnable escalation and an unacceptable provocation”.

The office of Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbas, said such actions could further destabilize the region.

Ben-Gvir’s spokesman said ⁠the minister was seeking greater access and prayer permits for Jewish visitors. He also said that Ben-Gvir had prayed at the site.

There was no immediate comment from Netanyahu’s office. Previous such ⁠visits and statements by Ben-Gvir have prompted Netanyahu announcements saying that there is no change in Israel’s policy of keeping the status quo.

Muslim, Christian and Jewish sites, ⁠including Al-Aqsa had been largely closed, opens new tab to the public during the Iran war. There was no immediate sign of unrest on Sunday after Ben-Gvir’s visit.

Source: Reuters
-- Agencies

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