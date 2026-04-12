55,000 passengers travel via Makumbura Transport Hub during festive period

April 12, 2026   06:25 pm

Approximately 55,000 passengers have travelled from the Makumbura Multimodal Centre (MMC) to their hometowns since April 8, authorities say.

The Director (Planning), at the National Transport Commission, Aloka Karunaratne stated that the highest number of departures was recorded on April 11.

She made these remarks while inspecting the operation of scheduled bus services at the Makumbura Multimodal Centre today.

Karunaratne noted that a structured system has been implemented to ensure passengers can access safe and convenient transport services.

She added that long-distance buses are being deployed at intervals of 15 to 20 minutes from the centre, with both state-run and private buses operating according to scheduled timetables. Some buses are running up to three trips.

The Director further stated that special post-New Year bus services will be operated from April 16 to 21 to facilitate passengers returning to Colombo.

Meanwhile, coordinated transport arrangements involving the Sri Lanka Transport Board and the Road Passenger Transport Authority have been implemented across all provinces to ensure orderly passenger transport services during the festive season.

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