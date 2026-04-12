Heavy showers end prolonged dry spell in central hills

Heavy showers end prolonged dry spell in central hills

April 12, 2026   07:29 pm

Thundershowers have been reported in the western slopes of the central hills, particularly in key catchment areas, bringing an end to nearly three months of prolonged dry weather.

According to reports, rainfall lasting around one hour was experienced between 3.00 p.m. and 4.00 p.m. today (12).

Showers were recorded in major catchment areas including Castlereagh, Maussakelle and Upper Kotmale, helping to ease the effects of the dry weather conditions.

Due to the extended dry spell, water levels in these reservoirs had dropped significantly, leading to drying up of water sources and causing drinking water shortages across the region.

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