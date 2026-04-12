France calls for Lebanon to be included in ceasefire deal

France calls for Lebanon to be included in ceasefire deal

April 12, 2026   07:54 pm

Lebanon “has to be included” in the ceasefire deal between Iran and the United States, said Pascal Confavreux, a spokesperson for the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

“The strikes have to stop on Lebanon,” Confavreux told Fox News in an interview Sunday, adding that the country has been “heavily destabilized” with 1 million people now displaced.

“This destabilization will only be a reward to Hezbollah in the future,” he said, referring to the Iran-backed militant group in Lebanon, which Israel has been targeting. “Iran has to stop terrorizing Israel through Hezbollah.”

The United States and Israel have said Lebanon is not part of the two-week ceasefire deal reached last Tuesday, counter to the views of Iran and Pakistan.

Israel has continued to strike Hezbollah since the ceasefire was announced, with more deadly attacks reported by local media in southern Lebanon overnight. Talks between Israeli and Lebanese diplomats are due to take place this week.

Source: CNN
--Agencies

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