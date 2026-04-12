Two Pakistan Navy ships arrive in Colombo

Two Pakistan Navy ships arrive in Colombo

April 12, 2026   08:18 pm

The Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) TAIMUR and ASLAT arrived at the Port of Colombo on a goodwill visit, the Sri Lanka Navy said. The visiting ships were welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy in compliance with naval traditions.

The duo of ships is commanded by Captain Niamat Saeed Khan (PNS TAIMUR) and Captain Nadir Mateen Afridi (PNS ASLAT).

Meanwhile, the ships are expected to conduct a Bilateral Naval Exercise LION STAR V with the Sri Lanka Navy in Colombo seas, the Navy added.

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