Trump predicts Iran will return to the negotiating table, threatens he could take country out in one day

US President Donald Trump on Sunday predicted that Iran would return to the negotiating table while warning that he could take out Iran in “in one day.”

“I predict they come back and they give us everything we want,” Trump said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.”

“I want everything … They have no cards,” he added.

He also defended his threat last week that a “whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” claiming that the statement is what brought Tehran to the negotiating table.

“When I say about a civilization. It really has changed. It really has. But think of it. They’re allowed to say, ‘Death to America. Death to this,’” Trump said. “And I make one statement. They say, Oh, such a big deal. That statement got them to the bargaining table and they haven’t left it.”

Speaking after talks between the US and Iran ended in Pakistan without a deal, Trump echoed threats made prior to the negotiations that he would target Iran’s energy infrastructure.

“I could take out Iran in one day,” Trump said.

“In one hour, I could have their entire energy, everything, every one of their plants, their electric generating plants, which is a big deal. And I hate to do it, because if I do it, it takes you 10 years to rebuild, they’ll never be able to rebuild it. And the other thing you take out are the bridges,” he said.

While he said Iran’s military infrastructure had been essentially “wiped out” over more than 40 days of war with the United States, President Donald Trump said some potential targets for US military action remain, including the country’s water desalination plants, its power grid and bridges.

“We’ve wiped out their whole country, essentially,” the president said on Fox News.

“The only to thing left really is their water, which would be very devastating to hit,” he added.

The US President also said the country still has “some more missile manufacturing plants,” before adding: “We know every one of them.”

“We still have other things,” he said.

Source: CNN

-- Agencies