12 Indian fishermen arrested for poaching in northern seas

12 Indian fishermen arrested for poaching in northern seas

April 12, 2026   09:27 pm

The Sri Lanka Navy has seized an Indian fishing boat and apprehended 12 Indian fishermen for poaching in Sri Lankan waters, off Kovilam in Kareinagar, Jaffna.

According to the Navy, the Northern Naval Command spotted a group of Indian fishing boats engaging in illegal fishing, trespassing into Sri Lankan waters.

In response, naval craft of the Northern Naval Command were deployed to drive away those Indian fishing boats from Sri Lankan waters off Kovilam.

During an operation, a boat was seized while 12 Indian fishermen who continued to engage in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters were arrested.

The seized boat and Indian fishermen have been handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Kankesanthurai for onward legal proceedings.

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