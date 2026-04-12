Trump says China would face a 50% tariff if it transfers weapons to Iran

US President Donald Trump warned that China would face a 50% tariff if it transfers weapons to Iran, but said he doubted Beijing would do so, despite US intelligence indicating it had such plans.

“I hear news reports about China giving the shoulder missiles, what’s called the shoulder missile, anti-aircraft missile,” he said, appearing to reference exclusive CNN reporting that Beijing is preparing to transfer shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems known as MANPADs.

“I doubt they would do that, because I have a relationship, and I think they wouldn’t do that,” he told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.”

“Maybe they did a little bit at the beginning, but I don’t think they would anymore,” he said.

“But if we catch them doing that, they get a 50% tariff, which is a staggering – that’s a staggering amount,” Trump said.

US intelligence indicates that China is preparing to deliver new air defense systems to Iran within the next few weeks, according to three people familiar with recent intelligence assessments, CNN reported Saturday.

Source: CNN

-- Agencies