Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at most places of the island after 1.00 pm, today (13), the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at some places in Western, Southern and Eastern provinces in the morning.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 75 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces, the Met. Department said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces during the early hours of the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers, it added.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 15th of April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (13 th) are Pesalai, Mankulam and Nedunkerny about 12:11 noon.