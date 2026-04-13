Special buses and trains deployed for New Year travel

Special buses and trains deployed for New Year travel

April 13, 2026   07:35 am

In view of the upcoming Sinhala and Hindu New Year, the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) has announced that buses will continue to be deployed today (13) based on passenger demand for those travelling to their hometowns.

Speaking to media, SLTB Chairman Sanjeewa Kanagaratne stated that a decrease in passengers travelling from Colombo to outstation areas was observed by last evening (12).  

He further noted that over the past few days, around 1,500 additional buses had been prepared to operate from Colombo to outstation destinations, in addition to the regular daily schedule.

However, he emphasized that bus services today will be operated according to passenger demand.

He also added that for tomorrow (14), special bus services will be arranged from regional depots for those travelling for New Year visits.

Meanwhile, the National Transport Commission (NTC) stated that buses will be deployed based on passenger requirements over both today and tomorrow.

In addition, the Sri Lanka Railways has announced that train operations will be limited today and tomorrow.

Railway General Manager Asanga Samarasinghe stated that this decision was taken due to the reduced number of passengers travelling from Colombo to outstation areas since last evening.

However, he confirmed that all express trains, mail trains, and intercity express services operating from Colombo to outstation destinations will run as usual.

Furthermore, special train services have been arranged for essential travel between Colombo and areas such as Polgahawela, Kosgama, Avissawella, Puttalam, and Galle. 

He further noted that arrangements have also been made to operate return train services from Colombo to those respective areas.

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