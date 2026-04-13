Trump attacks Pope Leo, calling him weak on crime and terrible

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a scathing attack on Pope Leo late on Sunday, calling him ‘‘weak’’ on crime and ‘‘terrible’’ for foreign policy after the religious leader criticized Trump’s foreign ⁠and immigration policies.

‘‘Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime and terrible for Foreign Policy,’’ Trump wrote in a lengthy post on Truth Social.

Leo, who is known for choosing his words carefully, has emerged as an outspoken critic of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran that began ⁠on February 28.

The pope said this month’s threat from Trump to destroy Iranian civilization was ‘‘unacceptable.’’ He has also called for ‘‘deep reflection’’ about the ⁠way migrants are being treated in the U.S. under the Trump administration.

‘‘Leo should get his act ⁠together as Pope,’’ Trump wrote in his post, later telling reporters he was ⁠not a ‘‘big fan’’ of the pontiff.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies