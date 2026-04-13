Iran says it will not submit to any threat

Iran says it will not submit to any threat

April 13, 2026   07:38 am

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the US and Iran were ‘‘inches away’’ from reaching a deal during peace talks in Pakistan, but Tehran was then met with ‘‘maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade’’.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Iranian parliamentary speaker who led negotiations in Pakistan, appeared to mock the US decision, writing in a post on X: ‘‘Enjoy the current pump figures. With the so-called ‘blockade’, Soon you’ll be nostalgic for $4–$5 gas.’’

In an earlier statement carried by Iranian outlets, Ghalibaf said Iran will not ‘‘surrender under threats’’.

Responding to US President Donald Trump’s earlier threat to blockade ‘‘any and all ships’’ trying to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s naval forces said that any military vessels approaching the waterway will be dealt with ‘‘severely’’.

Source: BBC
--Agencies 

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