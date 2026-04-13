First aid, medical support essential for New Year events due to extreme heat  Officials

National Institute of Sports Science (NISS) has emphasized that first aid and medical services must be made mandatory when organizing Sinhala and Tamil New Year festivals, due to the prevailing high temperatures.

Speaking on the matter, Dr. Dhammika Senanayake stated that participants in events such as marathon races and cycling competitions held during periods of intense sunlight are at a higher risk of developing health complications, and organizers should take necessary precautions.

Elaborating further, Dr. Senanayake noted that current temperatures in Sri Lanka exceed 30°C, and combined with the country’s high humidity levels, this significantly increases the risk of heat-related illnesses during outdoor activities.

He explained that when the heat index ranges between 27°C and 32°C, individuals should exercise caution. When it rises to between 32°C and 41°C, extra precautions are required, and if it exceeds 41°C, engaging in outdoor physical activities can become dangerous.

Accordingly, he urged event organizers to plan their activities with a clear understanding of these conditions and to take steps to minimize participants’ exposure to heat.

Dr. Senanayake further stressed that for large-scale New Year festivals, it is essential to provide first aid and medical services, while also informing nearby hospitals in advance to ensure adequate medical support.

He also advised that events such as marathon races and cycling competitions should be scheduled earlier in the day and concluded quickly, particularly during periods of intense heat, in order to reduce the risk of complications among participants.