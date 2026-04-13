Iran still wants a nuclear weapon, Trump says

Iran still wants a nuclear weapon, Trump says

April 13, 2026   09:00 am

The US President Donald Trump says Iran still wants a nuclear weapon and expressed that intention during the meeting in Islamabad.

‘‘They still want it, and they made that clear the other night. Iran will not have a nuclear weapon.’‘

Trump has already said direct talks with Iran failed because Tehran was ‘‘unwilling to give up its nuclear ambitions’‘.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi previously stated the two parties were ‘‘inches away’‘ from reaching a deal but Iran was met with ‘‘maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade’‘.

Source: BBC
--Agencies 

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