Special consumer protection raids to continue until April 30  CAA

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has announced that its special raid and investigation programme conducted during the festive season will remain in operation until April 30.

According to the CAA, nearly 2,000 raids have been carried out from March 20 to date in response to incidents causing inconvenience to consumers.

Commenting further, Director of Information and Consumer Affairs, Asela Bandara stated that the programme primarily targets issues such as failure to display prices, selling goods at inflated prices, and unfair treatment of consumers in the marketplace.

He emphasized that CAA officials are actively taking necessary measures to prevent consumer exploitation and ensure fair trading practices during the festive period.

Bandara also urged the public to report any instances of unfair treatment or issues faced in the market.

Consumers can lodge complaints during office hours by contacting the CAA hotline 1977, enabling officials to take appropriate action.