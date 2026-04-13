Health authorities have urged the public to pay close attention to the health guidelines issued to minimize accidents during competitions and events organized in the Sinhala and Tamil New Year season.

The guidelines, prepared by the Non-Communicable Diseases Unit of the Ministry of Health, outline the measures that should be followed when organizing such events, as well as specific recommendations for identified high-risk activities.

Accordingly, the health authorities have also requested event organizers to strictly adhere to these guidelines when conducting New Year festivities.

The guidelines further state that participants in endurance events such as village runs, marathons, and cycling races should undergo training for at least six weeks prior to the competition, and that training under a qualified coach is strongly recommended.

In addition, the guidelines emphasize that a well-equipped first aid center, along with necessary equipment and on-site medical facilities, should be established at the event venue.

Public advised to follow health guidelines to avoid accidents during New Year events by Adaderana Online