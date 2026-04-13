Public advised to follow health guidelines to avoid accidents during New Year events

Public advised to follow health guidelines to avoid accidents during New Year events

April 13, 2026   09:46 am

Health authorities have urged the public to pay close attention to the health guidelines issued to minimize accidents during competitions and events organized in the Sinhala and Tamil New Year season.

The guidelines, prepared by the Non-Communicable Diseases Unit of the Ministry of Health, outline the measures that should be followed when organizing such events, as well as specific recommendations for identified high-risk activities.

Accordingly, the health authorities have also requested event organizers to strictly adhere to these guidelines when conducting New Year festivities.

The guidelines further state that participants in endurance events such as village runs, marathons, and cycling races should undergo training for at least six weeks prior to the competition, and that training under a qualified coach is strongly recommended.

In addition, the guidelines emphasize that a well-equipped first aid center, along with necessary equipment and on-site medical facilities, should be established at the event venue. 

 

Public advised to follow health guidelines to avoid accidents during New Year events by Adaderana Online

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

''Stop misleading the public'' Sajith urges govt. to reduce prices of essential goods promptly (English)

''Stop misleading the public'' Sajith urges govt. to reduce prices of essential goods promptly (English)

''Stop misleading the public'' Sajith urges govt. to reduce prices of essential goods promptly (English)

Sri Lankans prepare to usher in New Year; special transportation and security measures implemented (English)

Sri Lankans prepare to usher in New Year; special transportation and security measures implemented (English)

''The incumbent govt. is also corrupt'' Opposition, unions decry importation of substandard coal (English)

''The incumbent govt. is also corrupt'' Opposition, unions decry importation of substandard coal (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Special transport plan in place as public begins leaving for outstation areas to celebrate New Year (English)

Special transport plan in place as public begins leaving for outstation areas to celebrate New Year (English)

QR system suspended until Apr. 18; No disruption to domestic fuel supply, CPC confirms (English)

QR system suspended until Apr. 18; No disruption to domestic fuel supply, CPC confirms (English)

Advisory issued for severe lightning; Public urged to take necessary precautionary measures (English)

Advisory issued for severe lightning; Public urged to take necessary precautionary measures (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin