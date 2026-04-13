Two suspects arrested over wildlife poaching in Yala National Park

Two suspects arrested over wildlife poaching in Yala National Park

April 13, 2026   10:42 am

In a special operation conducted in Zone 02 of the Yala National Park, officers from the Police Special Task Force (STF) and the Department of Wildlife Conservation have arrested two suspects involved in killing wild animals and harvesting their meat.

During the operation, officials had recovered 92 kilograms of ox meat, a locally made firearm, two bicycles, and several other items in their possession.

The arrested suspects have been identified as residents of Kataragama and Haputale. 

The suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Tissamaharama Magistrate’s Court, officials said.

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