Makumbura Bus Terminal prepared to provide services for New Year travel - Officials

Arrangements have been made to provide transport facilities today (13) as well for passengers travelling to their hometowns for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, the Assistant Manager of the Makumbura Multimodal Transport Centre, D.N. Weththasinghe, stated.

He also said that a fleet of buses has been prepared to provide transport facilities tomorrow (14) for people travelling via the Southern Expressway to visit their relatives and exchange traditional New Year greetings.

He further noted:

‘‘Today, there is a significant shortage of passengers compared to the last few days. If passengers arrive, the staff at the Makumbura Multimodal Transport Centre are prepared to dispatch buses to any destination. We intend to operate services based on passenger demand. A bus cannot be dispatched with only two or three passengers. If there is a sufficient number of passengers, we will operate the buses. In the context of the current fuel crisis in Sri Lanka, running a bus without adequate passengers would be a waste of national resources. Therefore, if at least half the capacity of a bus is filled, we are able to operate it.’’

He further added that the buses are scheduled to operate as usual the following day as well, and that a large number of passengers travelling to their villages for New Year visits are expected. Accordingly, arrangements have also been made for tomorrow, and transport services will be provided if passengers arrive, he said.