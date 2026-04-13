MP Mujibur Rahman files CID complaint over coal tender irregularities

MP Mujibur Rahman files CID complaint over coal tender irregularities

April 13, 2026   11:43 am

Several members of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) including Member of Parliament (MP) Mujibur Rahman have lodged a complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today (13).   

The complaint has been lodged requesting an investigation into alleged irregularities in the coal tender process.

The complaint claims that the tender process was influenced in a manner intended to benefit an individual close to the President. The MPs stated that this allegation is based on an audio recording that has reportedly surfaced.

Minister Mujibur Rahman said: 

‘‘An audio recording has been released. When we listen to it, it appears that corruption has taken place. There is a discussion in the recording indicating that the tender should be awarded to a close associate of the President. That is why we came to the CID today and requested an immediate investigation into the matter. The President’s name is mentioned in the recording, as well as names of businessmen close to him, and it clearly indicates that irregularities have taken place.’‘

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