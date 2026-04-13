967 food raids conducted and 817 legal cases filed during festive season  PHIs

967 food raids conducted and 817 legal cases filed during festive season  PHIs

April 13, 2026   12:37 pm

Public Health Inspectors have launched a special operation to ensure food safety for the public during the festive season.

The operation, which began on April 01, has so far resulted in legal action being filed against 817 outlets.

According to the Public Health Inspectors’ Union of Sri Lanka, a total of 967 food-related raids have been carried out under this program, leading to the 817 legal cases.

The raids have been conducted island-wide with the participation of 2,300 Public Health Inspectors, and the union noted that the operations are still ongoing.

So far, 11,064 establishments have been inspected, with 967 raids conducted. Authorities have also taken into custody 3,045 food items.

In addition, 2,299 food items have been destroyed, while 817 legal cases have been filed, the President of the Public Health Inspectors’ Union, K.A.P. Boralessa said.

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