Associate of Ganemulla Sanjeewa arrested in India

A suspected associate of notorious underworld figure ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’ has reportedly been arrested in India.

The individual, identified as ‘‘Udugampola Alaya,’‘ a resident of Gampaha, was taken into custody by Indian security authorities.

He is also alleged to be involved in drug trafficking operations.

According to reports, Indian authorities are expected to notify Sri Lanka Police regarding the suspect, and arrangements are likely to be made to repatriate him to Sri Lanka for further legal action.