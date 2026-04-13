China reaffirms commitment to support Sri Lanka in times of need

China continuously looks forward to assisting Sri Lanka whenever it is needed, reaffirmed the Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Qi Zhenhong.

The opening of the Banagala Chinese Language Center in Akurana was held under the patronage of the Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Qi Zhenhong.

The Ambassador made these remarks while attending the event.

The Banagala Chinese Language Center in Akurana was established under the guidance of the Director of the Sri Lanka–China Buddhist Cultural Exchange Center, the Chief Incumbent of Managala Purana Viharaya, Venerable Paranagama Gnanawimala Thero with the sponsorship of the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, dry rations worth Rs. 2 million were distributed to area residents during the event. A group including the Diyawadana Nilame of the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic, Pradeep Nilanga Dela, was also present at the occasion.

Speaking at the event, Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong, said:

“You all know that China and Sri Lanka are two friendly nations with close relations dating back over 2,000 years. Whenever Sri Lankans face any difficulty, China is the first to step forward and help them overcome it. Even during the current Middle East conflict, when Sri Lankans faced a fuel shortage, we believe China was the first country to come forward and donate a large quantity of fuel. During Cyclone Ditwah period as well, China supported by rebuilding damaged infrastructure such as bridges. Likewise, China hopes to continue providing assistance to the people of Sri Lanka at all times.”