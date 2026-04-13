UK not supporting blockade of Iranian ports, says Starmer

UK not supporting blockade of Iranian ports, says Starmer

April 13, 2026   02:04 pm

The UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer says the UK is ‘‘not supporting a blockade’’ of Iranian ports.

He added the UK’s response is focused on getting the Strait of Hormuz opened because ‘‘that’s the way we get energy prices down as quickly as possible’’.

Asked if he holds US President Donald Trump personally responsible for the impact on UK energy bills, Starmer doesn’t answer directly. He says the ‘‘single most important thing’’ he can do is to bring countries together to call for de-escalation and for the opening of the strait.

He adds that it is Iran who has caused the restriction of traffic through the Gulf, and says the UK is not getting dragged into the war.   

Source: BBC
--Agencies 

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