Lanka Coal Chairman clarifies claims over social media audio leak

The Chairman of the Lanka Coal Company (PVT.) Ltd. Jayantha Rathnayake has issued a statement regarding an alleged telephone conversation between himself, the General Manager of the Lanka Coal Company and a representative of a coal supplying company, which is currently circulating on social media.

In the statement, Jayantha Rathnayake claims that in his capacity as the Chairman of the Lanka Coal Company, he contacted the local representative of the supplier company that had been properly selected through the tender board called for coal supply—and which had already been awarded the contract with Cabinet approval. He states that the audio recording being circulated on social media is of a notification he made requesting that the performance bond issued by the bank be submitted dated March 25, the date it was issued by the relevant bank.

He further claims through the statement that the audio recording has been distorted and spread on social media in a misleading manner with various interpretations.