Man arrested in Piliyandala over assembly of Rs. 20 million worth high-capacity motorcycles

An owner of a garage has been arrested by the Piliyandala Police for allegedly assembling five high-capacity motorcycles valued at nearly Rs. 20 million, which are not eligible for registration in Sri Lanka.

According to police, one of the motorcycles assembled at the site is estimated to be worth approximately Rs. 6.5 million.

The arrest was made following a tip-off received by the Officer-in-Charge of the Piliyandala Police. Subsequently, officers carried out a raid at a garage located along the Piliyandala alternative road.

During interrogation, the suspect reportedly stated that four individuals had supplied the motorcycle parts, and that his role was limited to assembling them.

Further investigations are underway.