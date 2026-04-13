Pope Leo pushes back after Trump criticism

Pope Leo XIV said today he has “no fear of the Trump administration” and will continue to speak out after the US president criticized his comments on the war with Iran.

“I will not enter into debate. The things I say are not meant as attacks on anyone,” Pope Leo told reporters on the Papal plane. “I am inviting all people to look for ways of building bridges of peace and reconciliation, of looking for ways to avoid war any time that’s possible.”

The pontiff vowed to “continue on with what I believe is the mission of the Church in the world today.”

“I have no fear of the Trump administration or speaking out loudly of the message of the Gospel, which is what I believe I am here to do, what the church is here to do. We are not politicians, we don’t deal with foreign policy with the same perspective (as) he might understand it. But I do believe in the message of the Gospel, as a peacemaker.”

Source: CNN

-- Agencies