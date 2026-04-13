Health officials highlight safety measures amid surge in accidents during festive season

The general public has been urged to exercise extreme caution when engaging in firework-related activities and to remain vigilant regarding the safety of children during the festive season.

Meanwhile, all hospitals across the island will continue to provide services around the clock, with specialist doctors, medical officers and hospital staff working with dedication for the welfare of patients, according to Dr. Chamil Wijesinghe, the Assistant Secretary of the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA).

Speaking at a media briefing, Dr. Wijesinghe emphasized the importance of maintaining both personal safety and health precautions during the festive season.

Dr. Wijesinghe noted that a reduction in firework-related accidents was observed in January and expressed hope that a similar trend would continue during the current festive period.

He also highlighted a likely increase in road accidents during the season and called on the public to be more mindful of their safety while traveling.

Further elaborating, Dr. Wijesinghe advised against speeding, warning that excessive speed could be fatal. He also stressed that driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs must be strictly avoided, noting that fatigue and drowsiness are additional contributing factors to accidents.

The public has also been urged to consume only hygienic food during the festive period. He called on food vendors to refrain from selling unhygienic items and to use quality ingredients in food preparation.

Addressing health concerns, Dr. Wijesinghe pointed out potential issues related to safe drinking water due to dry weather conditions. He advised the public to consume only clean water, preferably boiled and cooled.

He further reminded individuals undergoing treatment for chronic illnesses not to neglect their medication. With changes in dietary habits during the festive season—particularly increased consumption of sweet food items—patients with conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and kidney disease have been urged to adhere strictly to their prescribed treatments.

Dr. Wijesinghe also warned that hospitals typically see a surge in patient admissions following the festive season, underscoring the need for heightened awareness regarding diet and overall health.