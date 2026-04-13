Warm weather advisory issued for several provinces

Warm weather advisory issued for several provinces

April 13, 2026   04:35 pm

A warm weather advisory has been issued for residents of the Northern, North-Western, North-Central, Western and Southern provinces and the Trincomalee district.

Accordingly, the heat index, the temperature felt by the human body, is likely to increase up to the ‘Caution Level’ at some places in the Northern, North-Western, North-Central, Western and Southern provinces and the Trincomalee district tomorrow (April 14).

The Heat Index Forecast is calculated by using relative humidity and maximum temperature, and this is the condition that is felt on your body, according to the Met Department.

The Department noted that prolonged exposure to the sun and outdoor activity will result in fatigue, while continuing activity could lead to heat cramps.

Therefore, residents have been requested to stay hydrated and to limit strenuous outdoor activities.

 

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