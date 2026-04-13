A teenager has died following a road accident that occurred on the Kalutara–Bandaragama road, police stated.

The accident happened when a motorcyclist traveling towards Bandaragama lost control of his bike and collided with a three-wheeler coming from the opposite direction.

The rider and the pillion rider, who were injured in the accident, were admitted to Nagoda Teacher Hospital. The pillion rider later succumbed while receiving treatment.

The deceased has been identified as a 17-year-old resident of Wadduwa.

Moronthuduwa Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.