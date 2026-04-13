Teenager dies following accident on KalutaraBandaragama road

Teenager dies following accident on KalutaraBandaragama road

April 13, 2026   06:17 pm

A teenager has died following a road accident that occurred on the Kalutara–Bandaragama road, police stated.

The accident happened when a motorcyclist traveling towards Bandaragama lost control of his bike and collided with a three-wheeler coming from the opposite direction.

The rider and the pillion rider, who were injured in the accident, were admitted to Nagoda Teacher Hospital. The pillion rider later succumbed while receiving treatment.

The deceased has been identified as a 17-year-old resident of Wadduwa.

Moronthuduwa Police are conducting further investigations into the incident. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

''Stop misleading the public'' Sajith urges govt. to reduce prices of essential goods promptly (English)

''Stop misleading the public'' Sajith urges govt. to reduce prices of essential goods promptly (English)

Sri Lankans prepare to usher in New Year; special transportation and security measures implemented (English)

Sri Lankans prepare to usher in New Year; special transportation and security measures implemented (English)

''The incumbent govt. is also corrupt'' Opposition, unions decry importation of substandard coal (English)

''The incumbent govt. is also corrupt'' Opposition, unions decry importation of substandard coal (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Special transport plan in place as public begins leaving for outstation areas to celebrate New Year (English)

Special transport plan in place as public begins leaving for outstation areas to celebrate New Year (English)

QR system suspended until Apr. 18; No disruption to domestic fuel supply, CPC confirms (English)

QR system suspended until Apr. 18; No disruption to domestic fuel supply, CPC confirms (English)