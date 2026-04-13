US military issues capture warning to vessels entering blockaded area without permission

US military issues capture warning to vessels entering blockaded area without permission

April 13, 2026   06:49 pm

The US military has warned that any vessels entering or exiting the area of its upcoming blockade without permission will be “subject to interception, diversion, and capture”.

In a note to seafarers, seen by Reuters, US Central Command said it would enforce a blockade in the Gulf of Oman and Arabian Sea east of the Strait of Hormuz from 7:30 p.m. Sri Lanka time today.

The blockade will apply to all traffic regardless of flag, it said.

The note said:

“Any vessel entering or departing the blockaded area ⁠without authorisation is subject to interception, diversion, and capture.

“The blockade will not ⁠impede neutral transit passage through the Strait ⁠of Hormuz to or from non-Iranian destinations.”

US President Donald Trump initially said on social media that the US navy would prevent “any and all” ships from passing through the Strait of Hormuz, but the US military later clarified it would enforce the blockade “impartially” on vessels entering and exiting Iranian ports.

-- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

''Stop misleading the public'' Sajith urges govt. to reduce prices of essential goods promptly (English)

''Stop misleading the public'' Sajith urges govt. to reduce prices of essential goods promptly (English)

Sri Lankans prepare to usher in New Year; special transportation and security measures implemented (English)

Sri Lankans prepare to usher in New Year; special transportation and security measures implemented (English)

''The incumbent govt. is also corrupt'' Opposition, unions decry importation of substandard coal (English)

''The incumbent govt. is also corrupt'' Opposition, unions decry importation of substandard coal (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Special transport plan in place as public begins leaving for outstation areas to celebrate New Year (English)

Special transport plan in place as public begins leaving for outstation areas to celebrate New Year (English)

QR system suspended until Apr. 18; No disruption to domestic fuel supply, CPC confirms (English)

QR system suspended until Apr. 18; No disruption to domestic fuel supply, CPC confirms (English)