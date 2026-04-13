US military issues capture warning to vessels entering blockaded area without permission

The US military has warned that any vessels entering or exiting the area of its upcoming blockade without permission will be “subject to interception, diversion, and capture”.

In a note to seafarers, seen by Reuters, US Central Command said it would enforce a blockade in the Gulf of Oman and Arabian Sea east of the Strait of Hormuz from 7:30 p.m. Sri Lanka time today.

The blockade will apply to all traffic regardless of flag, it said.

The note said:

“Any vessel entering or departing the blockaded area ⁠without authorisation is subject to interception, diversion, and capture.

“The blockade will not ⁠impede neutral transit passage through the Strait ⁠of Hormuz to or from non-Iranian destinations.”

US President Donald Trump initially said on social media that the US navy would prevent “any and all” ships from passing through the Strait of Hormuz, but the US military later clarified it would enforce the blockade “impartially” on vessels entering and exiting Iranian ports.

-- Agencies