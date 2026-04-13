Families allowed to visit prison inmates under special New Year arrangement

Families allowed to visit prison inmates under special New Year arrangement

April 13, 2026   07:16 pm

The Department of Prisons has taken steps to grant a special opportunity for open visits to prison inmates in view of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

The Media Spokesperson, Prisons Commissioner A.C. Gajanayake stated that the opportunity has been provided for two days—today (13) and tomorrow (14).

Accordingly, the special arrangement has been implemented in all prisons in line with the guidelines issued by the Department of Prisons.

Relatives of inmates are allowed to provide each inmate with a parcel containing food or sweets, as well as a parcel with sanitary items, in adequate quantities, Prisons Commissioner A.C. Gajanayake added.

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