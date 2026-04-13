Army rescues missing hiker from Hanthana Mountain Range

Army rescues missing hiker from Hanthana Mountain Range

April 13, 2026   07:50 pm

An individual who had gone to climb “Katusu Konda” in the Hanthana Mountain Range and went missing has been successfully rescued by the Sri Lanka Army.

The Army stated that he was rescued during a special operation carried out this morning (13).

Troops from the 2nd (Volunteer) Battalion of the Sri Lanka Sinha Regiment, belonging to the 111 Infantry Brigade of the army, took part in this operation.

According to information received from the Kandy Police, a team consisting of two Army officers and eight soldiers commenced the rescue mission yesterday (12) at around 6:40 p.m.

The Army noted that search operations were carried out continuously throughout the night amid darkness and foggy conditions.

Accordingly, at around 7:45 a.m. today (13), the Army personnel were able to locate the missing person unharmed.

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