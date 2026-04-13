Pakistan PM says efforts to resolve conflict still under way
April 13, 2026 08:10 pm
Full efforts are still being made to resolve the conflict between the U.S. and Iran, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday, a day after talks between the two sides, held in Islamabad, ended without agreement.
“The ceasefire is still holding and, as I speak, full efforts are under way to resolve the outstanding issues,” Sharif tells his cabinet, according to translation by the AFP news agency.
-- Agencies