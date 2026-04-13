Ukrainian woman arrested after assault on civilian and police officer in Mount Lavinia

A Ukrainian national has been arrested following an assault incident reported in Mount Lavinia.

According to police, the 37-year-old woman had allegedly assaulted a Sri Lankan woman during an altercation. A police officer who intervened to defuse the situation was also reportedly assaulted by the suspect.

Investigations have revealed that the Ukrainian national has been residing in Ratmalana for approximately 18 years under a spouse visa.

The Police Media Division stated that the suspect was taken into custody on charges of assault, obstructing police duties and theft.

She was subsequently produced before a magistrate and remanded pending further legal proceedings.