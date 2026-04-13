Donald Trump threatens to sink Iranian ships that come near blockade

Donald Trump threatens to sink Iranian ships that come near blockade

April 13, 2026   08:16 pm

President Donald Trump issued a new threat to Iran Monday morning, saying the US will sink any Iranian ships that come near the US blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump claimed that while Iran’s navy has been “completely obliterated,” the US has not sunk its “fast attack ships,” warning that if they come near the blockade, the US Navy would deploy the same tactics used against alleged drug boats.

“Warning: If any of these ships come anywhere close to our BLOCKADE, they will be immediately ELIMINATED, using the same system of kill that we use against the drug dealers on boats at Sea. It is quick and brutal,” he said in a post on Truth Social.

Source: CNN
-- Agencies

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