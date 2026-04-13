5,000 people killed in Iran and Lebanon since conflict began, authorities say

5,000 people killed in Iran and Lebanon since conflict began, authorities say

April 13, 2026   09:51 pm

More than 5,000 people have been killed in Iran and Lebanon since conflict broke out in the region six weeks ago, according to recent tolls given by local authorities.

At least 3,375 people have been killed in Iran since the US and Israel began strikes on the country in February, Iranian state media Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported yesterday.

Lebanon’s health ministry said today that at least 2,089 people have been killed there since Israel began its attacks on March 2. At least 166 children are among those killed, it said.

Israel began attacks on what it says are Hezbollah targets in the country exactly six weeks ago, and has continued to conduct strikes following the current ceasefire between Iran and the US.

Hundreds of people have also been reported killed, as a result of the conflict, in Iraq, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, the occupied West Bank, Oman, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia since February 28, according to local authorities.

Source: CNN
-- Agencies 

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