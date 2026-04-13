Sri Lanka to usher in the Sinhala and Tamil New Year tomorrow

The dawn of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year will be celebrated in Sri Lanka tomorrow (April 14).

The New Year which is known as ‘Aluth Avurudha’ in Sinhala, and ‘Puththandu’ in Tamil is celebrated by both communities through various rituals and customs.

As per the traditional astrological belief, the sun completes its movement across the twelve segments of the Zodiac in the course of a year taking one month to travel each constellation.

The transition of the Sun from the House of Pisces to the House of Aries marks the beginning of New Year (Aluth Avurudu).

Observing auspicious times and performing traditional rituals has been a long-standing custom associated with the New Year celebrations.

According to the auspicious timetable, the New Year will dawn at 9:32 a.m. tomorrow.

The nonagathaya (inauspicious time) begins prior to the New Year and will last from 3:08 a.m. to 3:56 p.m. tomorrow (14).

During this period, it is considered appropriate to refrain from all work and engage in religious observances. In the latter part of the nonagathaya, traditional activities such as cooking, lighting the hearth and conducting transactions are considered auspicious.