NBRO implements priority framework for Cyclone Ditwah compensation payments

A special programme has been introduced to provide compensation for owners of houses and business buildings damaged due to Cyclone Ditwah, the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has stated.

Under the system, affected locations are primarily classified into three categories: high-risk, medium-risk, and low-risk.

Following this, properties in the high-risk category are further subdivided into Priority 1, Priority 2, and Priority 3.

The NBRO noted that compensation payments will be made according to this priority list.

It further stated that although all residents in high-risk zones are being resettled, this prioritisation has been introduced to ensure efficient disbursement of government allocations.

Individuals can find out their assigned priority level through their respective Divisional Secretariat offices.

Even if an area is inspected and a report is issued at the same time, compensation will still be disbursed based on the priority order, the NBRO noted.

As a result, even if a neighbour receives financial assistance, another affected person may not receive funds in the first phase, the NBRO further explained.