Sinhala and Tamil New Year to dawn in few hours

Sinhala and Tamil New Year to dawn in few hours

April 14, 2026   06:40 am

The Sinhala and Tamil New Year is set to dawn in a few hours today (14), marking the commencement of a significant cultural celebration observed across Sri Lanka.

The New Year which is known as ‘Aluth Avurudha’ in Sinhala, and ‘Puththandu’ in Tamil is celebrated by both communities through various rituals and customs.

As per the traditional astrological belief, the sun completes its movement across the twelve segments of the Zodiac in the course of a year taking one month to travel each constellation.

The transition of the Sun from the House of Pisces to the House of Aries marks the beginning of New Year (Aluth Avurudu).

Observing auspicious times and performing traditional rituals has been a long-standing custom associated with the New Year celebrations.

According to the auspicious timetable, the New Year will dawn at 9:32 a.m. today.

The nonagathaya (inauspicious time) which began prior to the New Year will last till 3:56 p.m. today. 

During this period, it is considered appropriate to refrain from all work and engage in religious observances. In the latter part of the nonagathaya, traditional activities such as cooking, lighting the hearth and conducting transactions are considered auspicious.

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