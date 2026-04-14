Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

Showers or thundershowers will occur at most places of the island after 1.00 p.m., today (14), the Department of Meteorology said.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Vavuniya districts during the early hours of the morning, the Met. Department said.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05 April to 15 of April in this year, it added.

The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today are Nawaladi, Paranthan, Murasumodai, Vellikkandal, Udapattukkandal, Puliyampokkanei about 12:10 noon.