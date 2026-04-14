Limited bus and train services in operation today

Limited bus and train services in operation today

April 14, 2026   08:02 am

The National Transport Commission (NTC) states that a limited number of buses have been deployed today (14) to meet passenger demand during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year period.

Director General Dr. Nilan Miranda noted that although passenger numbers have decreased, steps have been taken to ensure adequate transport services based on demand.

‘‘We launched a special New Year transport service from April 08, 2026. This service continues today (14) as well, depending on passenger needs. While we are observing a decline in passengers today, sufficient buses have been allocated to all regions. Services are operating from key locations including Bastian Mawatha Bus Terminal, Makumbura, Kadawatha, and Kaduwela, connecting major cities. We are committed to providing transport based on passenger demand,’‘ he stated.

Meanwhile, the Department of Railways announced that train operations have also been limited today due to reduced passenger numbers traveling from Colombo to outstation areas, according to Railway Operations Superintendent Asanga Samarasinghe.

However, express trains, mail trains, and intercity express services from Colombo to other parts of the country continue to operate as usual, he added. 

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