Indian national arrested with over 2kg of Kush at BIA

Indian national arrested with over 2kg of Kush at BIA

April 14, 2026   08:05 am

A foreign national has been arrested today (14) by officers of the Sri Lanka Customs Narcotics Control Unit for attempting to smuggle a consignment of ‘Kush’ cannabis valued at Rs. 2.87 million into the country.

The suspect has been identified as a 24-year-old Indian national, officials said.

It is reported that he had purchased the narcotics in Bangkok, Thailand, and had then traveled to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. From there, he had arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport  (BIA) in Katunayake onboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH-179.

Upon inspection, officers had discovered approximately 2 kilograms and 87 grams of ‘Kush’ cannabis concealed within the side panels of a cardboard box inside his luggage.

The suspect and the seized narcotics have been handed over to the Airport Police Narcotics Bureau at Katunayake for further investigations.

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