Sinhala and Tamil New Year dawns

Sinhala and Tamil New Year dawns

April 14, 2026   09:32 am

The Sinhala and Tamil New Year has dawned today (14), at 9.32 a.m. marking the commencement of a significant cultural celebration observed across Sri Lanka.

According to the auspicious times, the preparation of meals is scheduled for 10.51 a.m. Dressed in red attire and facing south, it is customary to light the hearth and prepare meals, according to the ‘Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa’ issued by the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious, and Cultural Affairs.

The auspicious time for commencing work, transactions and partaking in meals falls at 12.06 p.m. 

The ritual of oil anointing for the New Year will take place on April 15 at 6.55 a.m. dressed in green attire, facing the east direction, placing neem leaves on the head and kolom leaves at the feet, and bathing using herbal oil and water mixed with neem leaf extracts.

The auspicious time to leave for urgent duties is scheduled for April 17 at 5.38 a.m., while auspicious times for resuming work are set for April 20 at 6.27 a.m. or 6.50 a.m.

Additionally, the auspicious time for planting of tree saplings is scheduled for April 23 at 9.01 a.m., as stated in the ‘Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa.’

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